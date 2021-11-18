Avance Gas Holding Ltd (OTCMKTS:AVACF) Short Interest Down 51.7% in October

Avance Gas Holding Ltd (OTCMKTS:AVACF) saw a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 40,700 shares, a decline of 51.7% from the October 14th total of 84,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 50.9 days.

OTCMKTS AVACF opened at $4.28 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.71 and its 200 day moving average is $4.77. Avance Gas has a 12 month low of $3.68 and a 12 month high of $5.84.

About Avance Gas

Avance Gas Holding Ltd. engages in the operation and transportation of liquefied petroleum gas. It also owns and operates a fleet consisting of the following gas carriers: Avance, Iris Glory, Thetis Glory, Venus Glory, Providence, and Promise. The company was founded by Christian Styrman Andersen in September 2007 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

