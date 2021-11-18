Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on AVTR. Raymond James raised their target price on Avantor from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Avantor from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Avantor from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Cowen decreased their price objective on Avantor from $62.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Avantor from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.61.

Get Avantor alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AVTR opened at $39.19 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $23.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.61, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.60. Avantor has a 12-month low of $25.57 and a 12-month high of $44.37.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. Avantor had a return on equity of 39.88% and a net margin of 7.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Avantor will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Avantor news, CEO Michael Stubblefield sold 141,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total transaction of $5,986,881.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Frederic Vanderhaegen sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total value of $3,060,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 638,683 shares of company stock valued at $25,594,592 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVTR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Avantor by 219.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 358,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,375,000 after purchasing an additional 246,366 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Avantor by 62.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 71,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 27,619 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Avantor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Avantor by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 256,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,361,000 after buying an additional 105,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Avantor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $827,000. 90.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.