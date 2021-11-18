Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on AVTR. Raymond James raised their target price on Avantor from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Avantor from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Avantor from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Cowen decreased their price objective on Avantor from $62.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Avantor from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.61.
Shares of NYSE:AVTR opened at $39.19 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $23.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.61, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.60. Avantor has a 12-month low of $25.57 and a 12-month high of $44.37.
In other Avantor news, CEO Michael Stubblefield sold 141,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total transaction of $5,986,881.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Frederic Vanderhaegen sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total value of $3,060,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 638,683 shares of company stock valued at $25,594,592 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVTR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Avantor by 219.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 358,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,375,000 after purchasing an additional 246,366 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Avantor by 62.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 71,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 27,619 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Avantor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Avantor by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 256,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,361,000 after buying an additional 105,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Avantor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $827,000. 90.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Avantor
Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.
