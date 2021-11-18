AVEO Pharmaceuticals’ (AVEO) Buy Rating Reiterated at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink reissued their buy rating on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) in a report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. SVB Leerink currently has a $18.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

AVEO opened at $6.88 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.39, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $236.49 million, a P/E ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 1.10. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $4.95 and a 52 week high of $18.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.46.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $15.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.29 million. AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 105.47% and a negative net margin of 225.54%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that AVEO Pharmaceuticals will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AVEO Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Michael P. Bailey bought 15,000 shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.48 per share, for a total transaction of $97,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,447,686 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,541,000 after purchasing an additional 75,149 shares during the period. Opaleye Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 1,320.1% during the 1st quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 835,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,112,000 after purchasing an additional 776,200 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 397,937 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,912,000 after purchasing an additional 77,262 shares during the period. 47.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AVEO Pharmaceuticals

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the advancement of therapeutics for oncology, and other areas of unmet medical need. Its product candidates include Tivozanib, Ficlatuzmab, AV-203, AV-380 and AV-353. The company was founded by Ronald A. DePinho, Lynda Chin, and Kenneth E.

