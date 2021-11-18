AVEO Pharmaceuticals’ (AVEO) Buy Rating Reiterated at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink reissued their buy rating on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) in a report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. SVB Leerink currently has a $18.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Get AVEO Pharmaceuticals alerts:

AVEO opened at $6.88 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.39, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $236.49 million, a P/E ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 1.10. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $4.95 and a 52 week high of $18.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.46.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $15.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.29 million. AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 105.47% and a negative net margin of 225.54%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that AVEO Pharmaceuticals will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AVEO Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Michael P. Bailey bought 15,000 shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.48 per share, for a total transaction of $97,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,447,686 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,541,000 after purchasing an additional 75,149 shares during the period. Opaleye Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 1,320.1% during the 1st quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 835,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,112,000 after purchasing an additional 776,200 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 397,937 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,912,000 after purchasing an additional 77,262 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

About AVEO Pharmaceuticals

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the advancement of therapeutics for oncology, and other areas of unmet medical need. Its product candidates include Tivozanib, Ficlatuzmab, AV-203, AV-380 and AV-353. The company was founded by Ronald A. DePinho, Lynda Chin, and Kenneth E.

Further Reading: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for AVEO Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVEO Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.