Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) Receives $34.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.50.

Several research firms recently commented on AVID. TheStreet raised shares of Avid Technology from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Avid Technology in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Maxim Group raised their price objective on Avid Technology from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

In other news, Director Nancy Hawthorne sold 1,250 shares of Avid Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.96, for a total value of $32,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kenneth L. Gayron sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.14, for a total transaction of $85,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,964 shares of company stock valued at $123,685. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 405,050 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,857,000 after purchasing an additional 46,183 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in Avid Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $2,913,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Avid Technology by 5.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,511,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,326,000 after acquiring an additional 125,437 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 235.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 23,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Avid Technology by 167.5% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 61,903 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after acquiring an additional 38,761 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AVID traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $34.52. 10,555 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 381,788. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.83 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.10. Avid Technology has a 52 week low of $11.58 and a 52 week high of $40.48.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 30.68% and a net margin of 8.42%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Avid Technology will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avid Technology Company Profile

Avid Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology services for media and entertainment industry. It develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management and distribution. The company was founded by William J. Warner in September 1987 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

