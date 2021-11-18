Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) Shares Up 6.1%

Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA)’s stock price shot up 6.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $28.14 and last traded at $28.14. 1,334 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 307,537 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.53.

Several research firms have weighed in on RNA. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Avidity Biosciences from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avidity Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avidity Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.60.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -11.55 and a beta of 0.75.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.68). Avidity Biosciences had a negative net margin of 995.70% and a negative return on equity of 30.60%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Avidity Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 129.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,623 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 4,298 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Avidity Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Avidity Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Avidity Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Avidity Biosciences by 104,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,369 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 9,360 shares in the last quarter.

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; and to design, engineer, and develop therapeutics that combine tissue selectivity of monoclonal antibodies and the precision of oligonucleotide therapies to access previously undruggable tissue and cell types, and target underlying genetic drivers of diseases.

