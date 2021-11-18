Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Shares Purchased by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) by 110,452.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,794 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,777 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Avnet were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Avnet by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 12,508,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,326,000 after acquiring an additional 162,295 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avnet by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,914,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,450,000 after acquiring an additional 119,340 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Avnet by 7.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,375,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,354,000 after buying an additional 316,367 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Avnet by 4.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,239,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,904,000 after purchasing an additional 182,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Avnet by 23.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,233,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,608,000 after buying an additional 622,362 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Elizabeth Mcmullen sold 3,251 shares of Avnet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total value of $125,065.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Avnet stock opened at $39.82 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.20. Avnet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.19 and a 1 year high of $45.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. Avnet had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 8.92%. Avnet’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Research analysts expect that Avnet, Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.91%.

AVT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Avnet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Avnet from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist upped their price objective on Avnet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Avnet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Avnet from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.29.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronics Components and Farnell segments. The Electronics Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment involves in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

