AXA SA (EPA:CS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

AXA SA (EPA:CS) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €26.79 ($31.51).

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.00 ($32.94) price objective on AXA in a report on Monday, September 6th. UBS Group set a €22.27 ($26.20) price objective on AXA in a report on Friday, November 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €29.50 ($34.71) price objective on AXA in a report on Monday, November 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €28.10 ($33.06) price objective on AXA in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €28.00 ($32.94) price objective on AXA in a report on Friday, November 5th.

AXA stock traded up €0.01 ($0.01) during trading hours on Friday, hitting €25.57 ($30.08). 3,911,329 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,520,000. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €24.20 and its 200-day moving average price is €23.25. AXA has a 1 year low of €22.13 ($26.04) and a 1 year high of €27.69 ($32.58).

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in six segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

