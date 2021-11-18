Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.840-$0.840 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.710. The company issued revenue guidance of $190 million-$190 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $175.50 million.Axcelis Technologies also updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axcelis Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Axcelis Technologies has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $60.00.

Get Axcelis Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ACLS traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $62.95. 314,828 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 319,696. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Axcelis Technologies has a 12 month low of $25.47 and a 12 month high of $65.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.84 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.85.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.11. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 13.40%. The company had revenue of $176.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. Analysts forecast that Axcelis Technologies will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Russell Low sold 3,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.63, for a total value of $167,332.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William J. Bintz sold 15,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.09, for a total value of $739,344.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,664 shares of company stock worth $2,173,593. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACLS. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,486 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 9,407 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 68.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 285,431 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,536,000 after acquiring an additional 115,899 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 338,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,916,000 after buying an additional 4,305 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high current, medium current, and high energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

Recommended Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Axcelis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcelis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.