Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) Shares Bought by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) by 105,225.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,852 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,836 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Axos Financial were worth $782,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Axos Financial by 2.1% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 2.3% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Axos Financial by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 8,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Axos Financial by 6.8% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Axos Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Thomas M. Constantine sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total transaction of $119,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 25,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $1,527,941.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. B. Riley boosted their price target on Axos Financial from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axos Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.83.

Shares of NYSE:AX opened at $59.32 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.48 and a 12 month high of $61.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.05.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 30.84%. The business had revenue of $173.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axos Financial Company Profile

Axos Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels.

