AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) Shares Gap Up to $42.86

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $42.86, but opened at $44.50. AZEK shares last traded at $42.03, with a volume of 10,728 shares.

AZEK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of AZEK from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AZEK presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

The firm has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -535.68 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

In related news, insider Joe Ochoa sold 30,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total transaction of $1,306,452.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of AZEK by 4.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,512,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,073,000 after acquiring an additional 542,684 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AZEK by 15.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,101,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,502 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of AZEK by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,756,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,659 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of AZEK by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,333,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,558,000 after purchasing an additional 238,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of AZEK by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,301,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,729 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

