Azul (NYSE:AZUL) Trading Down 4.8%

Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) shares traded down 4.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $15.28 and last traded at $15.33. 15,825 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,276,927 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.11.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Azul from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James upgraded Azul from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Azul in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut Azul from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $20.80 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Azul presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.28.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.96.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by $0.09. Research analysts anticipate that Azul S.A. will post -4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AZUL. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Azul by 85.6% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 4,270,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,734,000 after buying an additional 1,968,910 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Azul by 29.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,996,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,904,000 after buying an additional 1,149,419 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Azul by 1,051.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,061,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,299,000 after purchasing an additional 969,589 shares during the last quarter. Permian Investment Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Azul in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $18,544,000. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Azul by 111.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,485,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,794,000 after purchasing an additional 783,816 shares during the last quarter. 1.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Azul Company Profile (NYSE:AZUL)

Azul SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of airline passenger and cargo services. The firm’s service features include passenger seat selection, leather seats, individual entertainment screens with free live television at every seat in all E-Jets, extensive legroom with a pitch of 30 inches or more, complimentary beverage and snack services and free bus service to key airports.

