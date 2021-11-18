B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Buys 491 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,486 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CBOE. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 65.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 128,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,725,000 after acquiring an additional 50,968 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 24.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the first quarter worth $34,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 2.1% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 202,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,946,000 after acquiring an additional 4,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimal Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the first quarter worth $1,395,000. 79.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CBOE stock opened at $129.49 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $127.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 0.65. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a one year low of $84.65 and a one year high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $369.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.91 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 17.47%. Cboe Global Markets’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.93%.

In other Cboe Global Markets news, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 2,000 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.46, for a total value of $264,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.36, for a total transaction of $1,007,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,939,470 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CBOE shares. Compass Point raised shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.46.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

