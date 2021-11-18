B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Grows Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,267 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 152.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 309,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,132,000 after purchasing an additional 187,059 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 6.8% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 130,166 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,180,000 after purchasing an additional 8,277 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 33.1% during the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 9,171 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the second quarter worth $308,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 14.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,183,590 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $138,030,000 after purchasing an additional 150,590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $118.75 on Thursday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $75.50 and a twelve month high of $127.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $119.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.42.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.41. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 28.05%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.22%.

CINF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Cincinnati Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $148.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cincinnati Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.83.

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

