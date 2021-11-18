B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Has $316,000 Holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Entergy were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ETR. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy during the first quarter worth $3,101,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in shares of Entergy by 8.4% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 167,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,640,000 after buying an additional 12,994 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in shares of Entergy by 5.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 453,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,060,000 after buying an additional 23,741 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Entergy by 19.0% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Entergy by 58.7% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 673,107 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,954,000 after acquiring an additional 248,878 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Entergy stock opened at $105.78 on Thursday. Entergy Co. has a 1-year low of $85.78 and a 1-year high of $115.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $104.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.05). Entergy had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 11.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. This is a positive change from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.27%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Entergy from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Entergy from $121.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Entergy from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Entergy from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Entergy from $122.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.86.

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

