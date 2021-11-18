B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Has $349,000 Stock Position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,130 shares of the online travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 718.8% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 262 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 31.0% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 296 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 44.4% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 325 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

EXPE stock opened at $177.59 on Thursday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a one year low of $118.30 and a one year high of $191.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $166.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The online travel company reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $2.31. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 14.40%. The business’s revenue was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.49) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

EXPE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $240.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $168.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.06.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 376 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.36, for a total value of $66,687.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan L. Dolgen sold 4,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.56, for a total transaction of $578,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,921 shares in the company, valued at $9,818,659.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 240,665 shares of company stock worth $39,582,021 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

