B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Has $517,000 Stake in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its holdings in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) by 129.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,149 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,552 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Plug Power by 7.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,101,635 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,678,785,000 after buying an additional 3,293,118 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Plug Power by 89.3% in the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 12,734,588 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $435,396,000 after buying an additional 6,007,238 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Plug Power by 3.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,525,390 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $428,243,000 after buying an additional 439,992 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Plug Power by 15.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,715,323 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $195,407,000 after buying an additional 783,530 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Plug Power by 9.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,119,454 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $175,034,000 after buying an additional 421,265 shares during the period. 47.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Plug Power alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Plug Power from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Plug Power from $35.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised Plug Power from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Truist upped their target price on Plug Power from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Plug Power from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Plug Power currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.12.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLUG opened at $41.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 18.94, a current ratio of 17.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Plug Power Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.47 and a twelve month high of $75.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.02 and its 200-day moving average is $29.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.08 and a beta of 1.50.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $143.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Plug Power

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

See Also: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.