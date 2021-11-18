B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Increases Stake in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its stake in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,320 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Avantor were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Avantor by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avantor by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Avantor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Avantor by 244.8% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Avantor alerts:

In related news, CEO Michael Stubblefield sold 141,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total value of $5,986,881.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Rajiv Gupta sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total value of $3,881,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,279,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,651,457.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 638,683 shares of company stock valued at $25,594,592. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AVTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Avantor from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Avantor from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Avantor from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Avantor from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.61.

Shares of AVTR opened at $39.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.06. Avantor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.57 and a 1 year high of $44.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.05. The firm has a market cap of $23.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.60.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. Avantor had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 39.88%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

Featured Story: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.