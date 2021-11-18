B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Increases Stock Holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 2.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,193 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Loews were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Loews by 3.7% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Loews by 2.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Loews by 1.6% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Loews by 0.3% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 71,230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,892,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Loews by 24.3% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. 59.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Loews alerts:

In other news, VP Mark S. Schwartz sold 8,759 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total transaction of $505,657.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total value of $31,202.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,430. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on L. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Loews from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Loews from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of NYSE L opened at $57.17 on Thursday. Loews Co. has a one year low of $41.74 and a one year high of $59.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.93.

Loews (NYSE:L) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.22. Loews had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 6.24%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.08%.

Loews Profile

Loews Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the oil and gas business. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial, Diamond Offshore, Boardwalk Pipeline, Loews Hotels and Corporate. The CNA Financial segment offers property, casualty, insurance, and underwriting services.

See Also: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding L? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Loews Co. (NYSE:L).

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.