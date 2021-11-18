B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Raises Stock Holdings in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 19.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,119 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 204.9% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 128.2% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 2,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $128,154.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $54,609.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 307,561 shares of company stock valued at $30,196,711 over the last ninety days. 13.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:PTON opened at $51.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.49 billion, a PE ratio of -23.78 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.19. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.70 and a 12-month high of $171.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $805.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.87 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 15.59% and a negative return on equity of 35.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -2.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PTON. Truist Securities downgraded Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America upgraded Peloton Interactive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $160.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Peloton Interactive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.69.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

