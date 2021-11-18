B. Riley Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) – Investment analysts at B. Riley upped their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for Urban Outfitters in a report released on Tuesday, November 16th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now forecasts that the apparel retailer will post earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.62. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Urban Outfitters’ FY2023 earnings at $3.36 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on URBN. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.89.

NASDAQ URBN opened at $36.06 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.17 and a 200 day moving average of $35.61. Urban Outfitters has a 1 year low of $24.40 and a 1 year high of $42.10.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share.

In other news, CAO Azeez Hayne sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $38,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 27.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Urban Outfitters by 998.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 604 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Urban Outfitters by 148.3% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Urban Outfitters by 186.8% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,710 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 205.6% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,393 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. 68.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

