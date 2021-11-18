B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Stock Position Lifted by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,030,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 61,792 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.48% of B2Gold worth $21,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 119,594,977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $503,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,336 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,532,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $132,751,000 after purchasing an additional 518,415 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 11,693,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,975,927 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,962,596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,864,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,597,000 after purchasing an additional 222,200 shares during the last quarter. 53.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BTG has been the topic of several recent research reports. National Bankshares cut their price target on B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Scotiabank cut their price target on B2Gold from C$9.50 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Raymond James set a $6.50 target price on B2Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $5.75 target price on B2Gold and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on B2Gold from C$9.25 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.10.

Shares of BTG stock opened at $4.58 on Thursday. B2Gold Corp. has a 1 year low of $3.30 and a 1 year high of $6.04. The firm has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 4.89.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). B2Gold had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 15.30%. As a group, research analysts expect that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 21st. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.21%.

B2Gold Profile

B2Gold Corp. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Fekola Mine, Otjikoto Mine, Masbate Mine, Libertad Mine, and Limon Mine. The company was founded by Mark Anthony Corra, Thomas A. Garagan, Clive Thomas Johnson and Roger Thomas Richer on November 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

