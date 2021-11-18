Baader Bank Analysts Give zooplus (ETR:ZO1) a €480.00 Price Target

zooplus (ETR:ZO1) received a €480.00 ($564.71) target price from equities research analysts at Baader Bank in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 0.04% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €470.00 ($552.94) target price on shares of zooplus in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Warburg Research set a €390.00 ($458.82) price objective on shares of zooplus in a report on Monday, August 16th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €225.00 ($264.71) target price on shares of zooplus in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €480.00 ($564.71) target price on shares of zooplus in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €390.00 ($458.82) target price on shares of zooplus in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €355.33 ($418.04).

Shares of ETR ZO1 opened at €479.80 ($564.47) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.16. zooplus has a 12-month low of €146.40 ($172.24) and a 12-month high of €491.80 ($578.59). The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €475.94 and its 200-day moving average price is €353.32.

zooplus AG operates as an online retailer of pet products. The company offers wet and dry food, feed additives, and snacks for dogs and cats under the Concept for Life, Wolf of Wilderness, Wild Freedom, Purizon, Rocco, Cosma, Lukullus, and Feringa brands, as well as Briantos, My Star, Smilla, and Tigerino brands; and specialty articles, such as toys, scratch trees, transport baskets, grooming and care products, bedding, and other accessories.

