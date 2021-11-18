BAE Systems plc (LON:BA) Insider Brad Greve Purchases 26 Shares of Stock

BAE Systems plc (LON:BA) insider Brad Greve bought 26 shares of BAE Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 572 ($7.47) per share, with a total value of £148.72 ($194.30).
Brad Greve also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, September 14th, Brad Greve bought 27 shares of BAE Systems stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 554 ($7.24) per share, for a total transaction of £149.58 ($195.43).
Shares of BAE Systems stock opened at GBX 565.20 ($7.38) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £17.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 566.87 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 550.94. BAE Systems plc has a 52 week low of GBX 408.29 ($5.33) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,957.50 ($25.57).
BAE Systems Company Profile
BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.
