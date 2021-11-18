BAE Systems plc (LON:BA) Insider Brad Greve Purchases 26 Shares of Stock

BAE Systems plc (LON:BA) insider Brad Greve bought 26 shares of BAE Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 572 ($7.47) per share, with a total value of £148.72 ($194.30).

Brad Greve also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 14th, Brad Greve bought 27 shares of BAE Systems stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 554 ($7.24) per share, for a total transaction of £149.58 ($195.43).

Shares of BAE Systems stock opened at GBX 565.20 ($7.38) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £17.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 566.87 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 550.94. BAE Systems plc has a 52 week low of GBX 408.29 ($5.33) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,957.50 ($25.57).

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 670 ($8.75) price target on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.84) target price on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, BAE Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 628.80 ($8.22).

BAE Systems Company Profile

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

