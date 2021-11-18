Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon (LON:BGS) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $247.12

Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon PLC (LON:BGS)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 247.12 ($3.23) and traded as low as GBX 243.50 ($3.18). Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon shares last traded at GBX 245 ($3.20), with a volume of 213,200 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 8.05, a quick ratio of 8.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 247.12. The company has a market capitalization of £769.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.02.

Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon Company Profile (LON:BGS)

Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. It is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

