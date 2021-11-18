Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) Shares Acquired by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,039,854 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 417,948 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.14% of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria worth $56,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 26.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,489 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,763 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 252.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,374 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 7,427 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 2.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria stock opened at $6.52 on Thursday. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a 1-year low of $4.02 and a 1-year high of $7.26. The company has a market cap of $43.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.45.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were given a dividend of $0.0928 per share. This represents a yield of 1.1%. This is an increase from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s payout ratio is presently 9.09%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BBVA shares. Morgan Stanley raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.23.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

