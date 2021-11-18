Bank of America Corp DE Acquires 334,882 Shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) by 79.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 758,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 334,882 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $21,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PAAS. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in Pan American Silver in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 250.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pan American Silver in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 281.3% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Finally, Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in Pan American Silver during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. 48.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PAAS opened at $27.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.14, a PEG ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.24 and its 200 day moving average is $27.81. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 52 week low of $22.27 and a 52 week high of $39.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.69.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.17). Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 15.40%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Pan American Silver from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from C$49.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pan American Silver currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.60.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. It owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. The company operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. Pan American Silver was founded by Ross J.

