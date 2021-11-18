Bank of America Corp DE Acquires 4,251 Shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 311,405 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,251 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF were worth $22,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 71,300.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 144.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $303,000. Finally, 55I LLC bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $915,000.

Get VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF alerts:

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF stock opened at $76.54 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.95. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 52-week low of $58.92 and a 52-week high of $77.21.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.037 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%.

Featured Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO).

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.