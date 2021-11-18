Bank of America Corp DE Buys 23,510 Shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) by 2.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 955,072 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,510 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $20,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes during the first quarter worth $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 413.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,910 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Tri Pointe Homes during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. 97.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 22,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.29, for a total value of $558,135.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,219,702.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 30,787 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.11, for a total value of $742,274.57. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,495,925.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,265 shares of company stock valued at $1,312,460 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tri Pointe Homes stock opened at $26.03 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.59 and a twelve month high of $26.35. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.48.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The construction company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.28. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 11.41%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $947.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Tri Pointe Homes’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on TPH. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zelman & Associates raised Tri Pointe Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target (up from $31.00) on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tri Pointe Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tri Pointe Homes has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.20.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs constructs and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona; Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington; Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado; and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.

