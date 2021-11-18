Bank of America Corp DE Has $19.95 Million Position in Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) by 122.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 499,698 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 275,197 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.69% of Maxar Technologies worth $19,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in Maxar Technologies by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 40,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Maxar Technologies by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Maxar Technologies by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Maxar Technologies by 862.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. 77.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MAXR opened at $33.34 on Thursday. Maxar Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.41 and a twelve month high of $58.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.44 and a 200-day moving average of $32.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -28.74 and a beta of 1.29.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. Maxar Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a negative return on equity of 6.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Maxar Technologies Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3.45%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Maxar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $47.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Maxar Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.79.

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

