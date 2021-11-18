Bank of America Corp DE Has $20.47 Million Position in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) by 2.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 955,072 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 23,510 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $20,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Factorial Partners LLC increased its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 1,936.0% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,003,748 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,300,000 after acquiring an additional 954,448 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 11.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,513,360 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $139,581,000 after purchasing an additional 693,019 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,753,429 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,576,000 after purchasing an additional 339,290 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in Tri Pointe Homes during the 1st quarter worth about $4,909,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,878,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,262,000 after buying an additional 238,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tri Pointe Homes stock opened at $26.03 on Thursday. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.59 and a 52 week high of $26.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.48.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The construction company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.28. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 11.41%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $947.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Tri Pointe Homes’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TPH. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zelman & Associates raised Tri Pointe Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Tri Pointe Homes from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.20.

In related news, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 30,787 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.11, for a total transaction of $742,274.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,495,925.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 22,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.29, for a total value of $558,135.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 214,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,219,702.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 54,265 shares of company stock valued at $1,312,460. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs constructs and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona; Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington; Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado; and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.

