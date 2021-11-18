Bank of America Corp DE Has $21.67 Million Position in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) by 79.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 758,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 334,882 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $21,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,247,915 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $178,503,000 after purchasing an additional 58,674 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Pan American Silver by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,532,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,314,000 after buying an additional 215,290 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Pan American Silver by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,354,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,650,000 after buying an additional 160,699 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Pan American Silver by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,125,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,145,000 after acquiring an additional 372,285 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in Pan American Silver during the second quarter worth approximately $32,047,000. 48.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PAAS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Pan American Silver from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Pan American Silver from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from C$49.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pan American Silver currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.60.

PAAS opened at $27.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.69. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 52-week low of $22.27 and a 52-week high of $39.62. The firm has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.24 and its 200-day moving average is $27.81.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.17). Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 15.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is 33.33%.

Pan American Silver Profile

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. It owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. The company operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. Pan American Silver was founded by Ross J.

