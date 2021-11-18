Bank of America Corp DE Lowers Stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 18.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 515,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115,255 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.25% of Builders FirstSource worth $22,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the second quarter worth $27,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 39,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 337.3% during the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Builders FirstSource by 9,761.9% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the period. 98.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BLDR. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.92.

In related news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.76, for a total value of $497,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BLDR opened at $69.25 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.41. The company has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 2.31. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.42 and a 1 year high of $69.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $1.76. The firm had revenue of $5.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 38.47% and a net margin of 8.00%. The business’s revenue was up 140.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Builders FirstSource Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.

Read More: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.