Bank of America Corp DE Reduces Stock Holdings in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Bank of America Corp DE cut its holdings in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 200,414 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 67,732 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Ambarella were worth $21,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Ambarella by 60.1% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ambarella by 10,563.2% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 9,190 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ambarella during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ambarella during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in Ambarella in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 73.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMBA stock opened at $189.19 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.42. Ambarella, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.80 and a twelve month high of $207.00.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $79.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.91 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 17.76% and a negative return on equity of 9.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 58.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Ambarella, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.44, for a total value of $97,475.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Chenming Hu sold 3,666 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $586,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,402 shares of company stock worth $3,057,036. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMBA. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Ambarella from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Ambarella from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ambarella from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Ambarella from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.50.

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

