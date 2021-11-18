Bank of America Corp DE Sells 3,545 Shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST)

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 338,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,545 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust were worth $20,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 22,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 4,770 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 5,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $252,000. Patten Group Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 9,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $116,000.

Shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust stock opened at $55.12 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.09. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a 1-year low of $46.46 and a 1-year high of $62.16.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.44%.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Company Profile

Blackrock Science & Technology Trust operates as a mutual fund-closed end investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide income and total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. It focuses on investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of science and technology companies.

