Bank of America Corp DE Sells 48,751 Shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its position in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 403,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,751 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $20,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 6.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,778,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,104,000 after buying an additional 678,137 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,612,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,999,000 after acquiring an additional 112,111 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,609,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,184,000 after acquiring an additional 54,761 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 1.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,534,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,284,000 after purchasing an additional 43,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 14.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,304,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,376,000 after purchasing an additional 287,596 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LEG opened at $43.73 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.78 and a 200 day moving average of $49.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $39.90 and a 1-year high of $59.16.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.06). Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 8.13%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.34%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LEG shares. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Leggett & Platt from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

About Leggett & Platt

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components; and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies of products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

