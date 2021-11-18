Bank of America Corp DE Sells 75,227 Shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI)

Bank of America Corp DE cut its position in shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,471,877 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 75,227 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 1.37% of TTM Technologies worth $21,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in TTM Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $717,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in TTM Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in TTM Technologies by 19.9% during the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 91,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after buying an additional 15,200 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 123,098 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 15,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TTMI stock opened at $14.39 on Thursday. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.73 and a 52-week high of $15.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.49.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 3.91%. The firm had revenue of $556.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.70 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.58) EPS. TTM Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TTMI shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on TTM Technologies from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

TTM Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards and backplane assemblies. It operates through the following segments: Printed Circuit Board(PCB), RF&S Components, and Electro-Mechanical Solutions. The PCB segment consists of fifteen domestic PCB and sub-system plants; five PCB fabrication plants in China; and one in Canada.

