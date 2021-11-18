Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bank of Nova Scotia is one of North America’s premier financial institutions and Canada’s most international bank. They offer a diverse range of products and services including personal, commercial, corporate and investment banking. Scotiabank has built long-term value and recorded consistent earnings growth by building on its core strengths and by executing exceptionally well in its core businesses. These include Domestic Banking, Wealth Management, International Banking and Scotia Capital. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on BNS. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$86.00 to C$89.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$87.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Veritas Investment Research reissued a buy rating on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$85.00 to C$84.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $86.61.

NYSE BNS opened at $65.46 on Wednesday. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52-week low of $47.45 and a 52-week high of $68.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $79.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.91 and a 200-day moving average of $64.15.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The bank reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.51. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were given a $0.7095 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is 50.36%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 0.6% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,052 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.6% during the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 10,633 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 3.1% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,610 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Nwam LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 3.9% during the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 5,604 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 2.6% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 9,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.56% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

