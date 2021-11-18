Bao Finance (BAO) Price Hits $0.0004 on Exchanges

Bao Finance (CURRENCY:BAO) traded up 14.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 18th. During the last seven days, Bao Finance has traded 24.3% higher against the US dollar. Bao Finance has a market capitalization of $13.41 million and approximately $1.30 million worth of Bao Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bao Finance coin can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001715 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.79 or 0.00068227 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.38 or 0.00069239 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.57 or 0.00090133 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,112.56 or 0.99638912 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,048.15 or 0.06940888 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Bao Finance

Bao Finance was first traded on December 2nd, 2020. Bao Finance’s total supply is 560,270,974,250 coins and its circulating supply is 34,066,471,176 coins. Bao Finance’s official Twitter account is @thebaoman and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bao (包) stands for a treasure or package. Something wonderful that is wrapped up in another layer. Bao buns, or in Chinese Baozi (包子) are delicious wrapped dumplings. These bao buns are the tradition of taking something good that exists and wrapping it up into being a new treasure. Bao Finance aims to do this by being a new protocol that adds features to existing DeFi systems. The BAO token acts as a governance token for the fully community-run project. It is also backed by the insurance fund where all Bao fees go. “

Bao Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bao Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bao Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bao Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

