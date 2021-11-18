Barclays Boosts Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Price Target to $280.00

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) had its target price raised by research analysts at Barclays from $215.00 to $280.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.95% from the company’s current price.

LOW has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Wedbush cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Loop Capital cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.82.

LOW stock opened at $245.73 on Thursday. Lowe’s Companies has a 1 year low of $146.72 and a 1 year high of $255.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $219.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $203.84. The firm has a market cap of $170.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.36, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.32.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $22.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.06 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 541.39% and a net margin of 7.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,899,139 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,205,116,000 after acquiring an additional 203,878 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,076,158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,372,562,000 after acquiring an additional 82,772 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,960,831 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,209,213,000 after acquiring an additional 290,139 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 35.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,093,210 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,033,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342,761 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,079,252 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $985,222,000 after acquiring an additional 116,801 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

