Barry Callebaut (OTCMKTS:BYCBF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Barclays

Barry Callebaut (OTCMKTS:BYCBF) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Barry Callebaut in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS BYCBF opened at $2,363.03 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2,377.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,382.06. Barry Callebaut has a 52-week low of $2,135.00 and a 52-week high of $2,600.00.

Barry Callebaut AG engages in the manufacture and trade of cocoa, chocolate, and confectionery products. It distributes its products under the following brands: Barry Callebaut, Callebaut, Cacao Barry, Carma, Van Leer, Van Houten, Bensdorp, Delfi, Chadler, Caprimo, Le Royal, and Ögonblink. The company was founded by Klaus Johann Jacobs in December 13, 1994 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

