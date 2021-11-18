Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.10-2.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.26. Bath & Body Works also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $2.100-$2.250 EPS.

Shares of Bath & Body Works stock traded up $3.77 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $78.37. The company had a trading volume of 4,986,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,471,337. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.47. Bath & Body Works has a 12-month low of $29.17 and a 12-month high of $82.00.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 14.62% and a negative return on equity of 177.66%. Bath & Body Works’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is currently 9.22%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BBWI. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Bath & Body Works from a hold rating to a buy rating and cut their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bath & Body Works has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $85.00.

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

