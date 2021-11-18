Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.31 EPS

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.31, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 177.66% and a net margin of 14.62%. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share.

Shares of BBWI traded up $3.77 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $78.37. 4,986,435 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,471,337. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.20. The firm has a market cap of $20.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.74. Bath & Body Works has a 1-year low of $29.17 and a 1-year high of $82.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.22%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BBWI. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $111.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Bath & Body Works from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Atlantic Securities raised Bath & Body Works from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Bath & Body Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Bath & Body Works from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

