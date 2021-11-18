BATM Advanced Communications (LON:BVC) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $87.77

BATM Advanced Communications Ltd. (LON:BVC) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 87.77 ($1.15) and traded as low as GBX 83 ($1.08). BATM Advanced Communications shares last traded at GBX 83.40 ($1.09), with a volume of 163,847 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of BATM Advanced Communications in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 87.66 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 87.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.61, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.42. The company has a market capitalization of £367.32 million and a P/E ratio of 24.53.

BATM Advanced Communications Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides real-time technologies for networking solutions and bio-medical systems in Israel, the United States, and Europe. It operates in two divisions, Networking and Cyber, and Bio-Medical. The Networking and Cyber division is involved in the research and development, production, and marketing of data communication products, including network function virtualization in the fields of local and wide area networks, and premises management systems.

