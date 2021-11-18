Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BAYRY shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from €74.00 ($87.06) to €60.00 ($70.59) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

OTCMKTS BAYRY opened at $14.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.82. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $13.10 and a 52-week high of $17.34. The company has a market cap of $55.62 billion, a PE ratio of 283.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.23.

Bayer AG engages in the development, manufacture and distribution of products in the areas of health care, nutrition and high-tech materials. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, Animal Health and Covestro. The Pharmaceuticals segment engages in the development, production and marketing of prescription products for cardiology and women’s health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology and ophthalmology; diagnostic imaging equipment and the necessary contrast agents.

