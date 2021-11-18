Beachbody (NYSE:BODY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $3.33

Beachbody Company Inc (The) (NYSE:BODY) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as 3.33 and last traded at 3.33, with a volume of 1620 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at 4.62.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BODY. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Beachbody in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.50 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Beachbody from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $11.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Beachbody from $14.50 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Loop Capital cut shares of Beachbody from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of Beachbody from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Beachbody currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of 7.80.

Get Beachbody alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average price of 5.51.

The Beachbody Company, Inc operates as a digital fitness and nutrition subscription company. It operates Beachbody, an on-demand streaming platform; Openfit, a live digital streaming platform; and Myx fitness, a fitness brand platform. As of March 31, 2021, the Company had 2.8 million total digital fitness subscribers, as well as peer-support system of approximately 400,000 influencers and coaches.

Featured Article: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Beachbody Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beachbody and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.