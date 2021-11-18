BeatzCoin Market Capitalization Reaches $1.88 Million (BTZC)

BeatzCoin (CURRENCY:BTZC) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 18th. During the last seven days, BeatzCoin has traded 40.4% higher against the US dollar. BeatzCoin has a market capitalization of $1.88 million and $447.00 worth of BeatzCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BeatzCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BeatzCoin alerts:

WAX (WAXP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001526 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000794 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.69 or 0.00025745 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

BeatzCoin Profile

BTZC is a coin. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2018. BeatzCoin’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,945,577,524 coins. The Reddit community for BeatzCoin is https://reddit.com/r/BeatzCoin . BeatzCoin’s official Twitter account is @BeatzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VibraVid will provide a platform for creators to upload, store, market, rent and sell their content to users with the added benefits of being able to crowdfund and sell merchandise and event tickets directly to their subscribers and fans. BeatzCoin is a Tron-Based cryptocurrency which will fuel the platform by allowing creators and users to exchange them, peer-to-peer, for goods and services, prizes and bounties. “

BeatzCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BeatzCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BeatzCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BeatzCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BeatzCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BeatzCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.