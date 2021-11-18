Beazley (LON:BEZ) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $362.07

Shares of Beazley plc (LON:BEZ) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 362.07 ($4.73) and traded as high as GBX 421.30 ($5.50). Beazley shares last traded at GBX 421.30 ($5.50), with a volume of 1,584,649 shares traded.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Beazley from GBX 460 ($6.01) to GBX 490 ($6.40) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Beazley from GBX 458 ($5.98) to GBX 495 ($6.47) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Beazley from GBX 475 ($6.21) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 370 ($4.83) target price on shares of Beazley in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Beazley in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Beazley currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 438.70 ($5.73).

Get Beazley alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.74, a current ratio of 10.81 and a quick ratio of 8.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 394 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 362.73. The stock has a market cap of £2.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.03.

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

Featured Article: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Beazley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.