Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Acquires 2,603 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 333,267 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,603 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and comprises approximately 26.4% of Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $77,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 64.6% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

LLY traded up $0.46 on Thursday, reaching $261.64. The company had a trading volume of 13,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,797,811. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $242.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $235.48. The company has a market cap of $250.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.30. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $138.92 and a 52-week high of $275.87.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 111.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.83%.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 21,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.33, for a total value of $5,392,039.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

LLY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $207.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $210.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $262.00 target price for the company. Argus increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.18.

Eli Lilly and Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

Featured Article: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.