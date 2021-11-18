Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) by 66.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Upstart were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in Upstart in the third quarter worth $32,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Upstart in the third quarter worth $31,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Upstart in the third quarter worth $42,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in Upstart in the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Upstart in the second quarter worth $54,000. 48.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Upstart news, major shareholder Daniel S. Loeb sold 484,400 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.62, for a total value of $98,149,128.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 267 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.64, for a total value of $52,235.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,673,256 shares of company stock valued at $407,169,098 over the last 90 days. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup downgraded Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Barclays raised their price target on Upstart from $230.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Bank of America downgraded Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on Upstart in a research report on Monday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.55.

Shares of UPST stock traded down $3.22 on Thursday, hitting $228.80. The stock had a trading volume of 48,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,978,515. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $313.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.91. The company has a market cap of $17.79 billion and a PE ratio of 290.03. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $22.61 and a one year high of $401.49.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.39. Upstart had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 12.30%. On average, research analysts predict that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Upstart Company Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

